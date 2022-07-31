IXICO (LON:IXI) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $40.56

IXICO plc (LON:IXI – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 40.56 ($0.49) and traded as low as GBX 31.40 ($0.38). IXICO shares last traded at GBX 32 ($0.39), with a volume of 62,820 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 5.96. The company has a market cap of £15.41 million and a P/E ratio of 1,600.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 35.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 40.42.

IXICO plc provides data analytics services to the biopharmaceutical industry in the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Netherlands, Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its services include collection, analysis, management, and reporting on data generated in the course of a clinical study.

