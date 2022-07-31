Jakob Stausholm Acquires 10,000 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Stock

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) insider Jakob Stausholm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4,857 ($58.52) per share, with a total value of £485,700 ($585,180.72).

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

LON:RIO opened at GBX 4,924.50 ($59.33) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £79.80 billion and a PE ratio of 455.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5,184.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5,500.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.94. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,354 ($52.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,343 ($76.42).

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 221.63 ($2.67) per share. This represents a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Rio Tinto Group

RIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 6,230 ($75.06) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,100 ($49.40) to GBX 4,300 ($51.81) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,300 ($63.86) to GBX 5,350 ($64.46) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,700 ($68.67) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 5,800 ($69.88) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,344.62 ($64.39).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

