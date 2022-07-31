James Cropper’s (CRPR) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of James Cropper (LON:CRPR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports.
James Cropper Price Performance
Shares of LON CRPR opened at GBX 1,120 ($13.49) on Wednesday. James Cropper has a twelve month low of GBX 825 ($9.94) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,650 ($19.88). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 993.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,171.76. The company has a market capitalization of £107.02 million and a PE ratio of 8,000.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.39.
James Cropper Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a GBX 7.50 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from James Cropper’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. James Cropper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
About James Cropper
James Cropper PLC manufactures and sells papers products and advanced materials. It operates through Paper, Colourform, and Technical Fibre Products divisions. The company offers specialty papers and boards; and molded fiber products, as well as converts paper. It also manufactures wet-laid nonwovens used in aerospace, defense, fuel cells, and composites.
Featured Stories
