James Cropper’s (CRPR) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of James Cropper (LON:CRPR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports.

Shares of LON CRPR opened at GBX 1,120 ($13.49) on Wednesday. James Cropper has a twelve month low of GBX 825 ($9.94) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,650 ($19.88). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 993.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,171.76. The company has a market capitalization of £107.02 million and a PE ratio of 8,000.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.39.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a GBX 7.50 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from James Cropper’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. James Cropper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

In related news, insider Isabelle Maddock purchased 707 shares of James Cropper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 834 ($10.05) per share, for a total transaction of £5,896.38 ($7,104.07).

James Cropper PLC manufactures and sells papers products and advanced materials. It operates through Paper, Colourform, and Technical Fibre Products divisions. The company offers specialty papers and boards; and molded fiber products, as well as converts paper. It also manufactures wet-laid nonwovens used in aerospace, defense, fuel cells, and composites.

