Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.18 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS.

Janus Henderson Group Trading Up 1.7 %

Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $25.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.59. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.48. Janus Henderson Group has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $48.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JHG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.20 to $22.10 in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $21.22.

In other Janus Henderson Group news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 10,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $249,226.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,372,365.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 20,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 7,241 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 43,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 102,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after buying an additional 19,136 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 512,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,953,000 after buying an additional 28,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 19,624 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

