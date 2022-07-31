Japan Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Japan Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:JPXGY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.66-$0.66 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02 billion-$1.02 billion.

Japan Exchange Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Japan Exchange Group stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,637. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.61. Japan Exchange Group has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $14.05.

About Japan Exchange Group

Japan Exchange Group, Inc provides and operates markets for exchange-traded financial instruments in Japan. The company offers market facilities for securities, securities index futures, securities options, commodity futures, and commodity index futures trading, as well as financial instruments obligation assumption services; and publishes market quotations and facilitates fairness of securities trading.

