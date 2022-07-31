Japan Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Japan Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:JPXGY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.66-$0.66 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02 billion-$1.02 billion.
Japan Exchange Group Trading Up 0.4 %
Japan Exchange Group stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,637. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.61. Japan Exchange Group has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $14.05.
About Japan Exchange Group
