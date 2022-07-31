Japan Hotel REIT Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPOF) Short Interest Update

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPOFGet Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 74.3% from the June 30th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of NIPOF remained flat at $457.38 during trading on Friday. Japan Hotel REIT Investment has a 1 year low of $457.38 and a 1 year high of $607.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $457.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $457.38.

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation(JHR) is the J-REIT that specifies in the hotels. JHR has the basic principle of ensuring the steady growth and stable revenue in mid to long term view to operate asset.

