JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Buys Shares of 100,000 DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,000. DISH Network makes up 1.8% of JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in DISH Network during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in DISH Network in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in DISH Network during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in DISH Network by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in DISH Network by 263.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DISH Network alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DISH. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of DISH Network from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $49.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Pivotal Research cut their price target on DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DISH Network from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DISH Network has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.17.

Insider Activity

DISH Network Stock Down 3.8 %

In related news, Director James Defranco bought 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.27 per share, for a total transaction of $7,708,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,661,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,015,717.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

DISH stock opened at $17.37 on Friday. DISH Network Co. has a 12 month low of $16.20 and a 12 month high of $46.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.15.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). DISH Network had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. DISH Network’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

DISH Network Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.