JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Reduces Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lowered its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Moderna by 22.1% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 103.8% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 79.5% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 112.5% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Moderna by 25.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 233,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,972,000 after buying an additional 46,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $164.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.33. The stock has a market cap of $65.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.61 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $3.40. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.93, for a total value of $1,419,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,622,532 shares in the company, valued at $230,285,966.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.93, for a total value of $1,419,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,622,532 shares in the company, valued at $230,285,966.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.13, for a total transaction of $1,144,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,395,535 shares in the company, valued at $685,934,364.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 566,029 shares of company stock valued at $83,989,305 over the last 90 days. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

