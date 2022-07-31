JJJ Advisors Inc. Acquires 852 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 74.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in EOG Resources by 691.5% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,110,373 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $277,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717,393 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,096,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,573 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,528,624 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $135,788,000 after purchasing an additional 733,565 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,404,470 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $568,909,000 after buying an additional 715,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,245,826 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,219,717,000 after buying an additional 709,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded up $3.83 on Friday, hitting $111.22. The stock had a trading volume of 6,394,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,577,296. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $62.81 and a one year high of $147.99. The stock has a market cap of $65.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.89.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Johnson Rice raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $175.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.32.

In related news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $472,116.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares in the company, valued at $29,092,777.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $472,116.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,092,777.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total value of $267,843.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,417,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,395 shares of company stock worth $883,134 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

