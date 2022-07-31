Jobchain (JOB) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

Jobchain (JOB) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. Jobchain has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and $5.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jobchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Jobchain has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,310.85 or 1.00021560 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004288 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004806 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003974 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004288 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002194 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00130237 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00032944 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004277 BTC.

Jobchain Profile

Jobchain is a coin. It launched on March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,864,586,781 coins. Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Jobchain’s official website is www.jobchain.com. The official message board for Jobchain is medium.com/jobchain. The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jobchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jobchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jobchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

