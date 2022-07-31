JOE Price Down 2.9% Over Last Week (JOE)

JOE (JOE) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 31st. One JOE coin can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00001558 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, JOE has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. JOE has a total market capitalization of $111.64 million and approximately $7.03 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004209 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.08 or 0.00606346 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00015524 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00037655 BTC.

About JOE

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 301,563,067 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

JOE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JOE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JOE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

