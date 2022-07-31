John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) PT Lowered to $128.00 at Robert W. Baird

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $140.00 to $128.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on John Bean Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

John Bean Technologies Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of John Bean Technologies stock opened at $112.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.61 and a 200 day moving average of $118.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.30. John Bean Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $98.57 and a fifty-two week high of $177.56.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $542.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.27 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 6.09%. John Bean Technologies’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that John Bean Technologies will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.66, for a total transaction of $32,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,210,138.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 900 shares of company stock worth $99,978 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 1,468.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 154.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $506,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $745,000.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

