John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.90-$5.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15 billion-$2.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.19 billion. John Bean Technologies also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.15-$1.30 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday.

John Bean Technologies Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:JBT traded up $3.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.31. The stock had a trading volume of 180,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,090. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. John Bean Technologies has a twelve month low of $98.57 and a twelve month high of $177.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.07.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $542.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.27 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that John Bean Technologies will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.96%.

Insider Transactions at John Bean Technologies

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.66, for a total value of $32,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,210,138.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 900 shares of company stock worth $99,978. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Bean Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

