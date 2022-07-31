John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a drop of 55.7% from the June 30th total of 79,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Stock Performance

NYSE:HPF traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.80. The stock had a trading volume of 64,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,800. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $16.74 and a 12-month high of $22.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.35.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Cuts Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.1235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

