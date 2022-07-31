JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target to $68.00

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “maintains” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.51% from the stock’s current price.

FTV has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Fortive from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Fortive Stock Up 3.2 %

FTV opened at $64.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.66 and a 200 day moving average of $60.76. The company has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.11. Fortive has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $79.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 10.87%. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortive news, Director Alan G. Spoon bought 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,861 shares in the company, valued at $5,758,653.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortive

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortive by 103.9% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Fortive by 74.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive



Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Featured Stories

