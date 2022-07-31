JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE) is Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,502 shares during the period. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF comprises about 1.9% of Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Hartford Financial Management Inc. owned about 3.72% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $8,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 328,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,119,000 after purchasing an additional 70,540 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 20,918 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 626,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,803,000 after purchasing an additional 11,640 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 216,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,973,000 after purchasing an additional 9,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $429,000.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

JPSE stock opened at $41.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.96 and a 200-day moving average of $41.23. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $36.19 and a 12 month high of $48.30.

