Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Given New $36.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by KeyCorp from $46.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on JNPR. Citigroup raised shares of Juniper Networks from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.18.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $28.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Juniper Networks has a 1-year low of $26.20 and a 1-year high of $38.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.20.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.55%.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $181,204.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 885,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,877,181.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 8,274 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $266,009.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,222,394.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $181,204.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 885,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,877,181.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,494 shares of company stock worth $1,130,982. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Juniper Networks

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,812,549 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,405,114,000 after purchasing an additional 463,356 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,261,011 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,223,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939,731 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,957,990 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $534,150,000 after acquiring an additional 432,592 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,179,264 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,984,000 after acquiring an additional 255,783 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,022,598 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $223,767,000 after acquiring an additional 112,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Articles

