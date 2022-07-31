Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 228,400 shares, an increase of 80.7% from the June 30th total of 126,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 200 ($2.41) to GBX 150 ($1.81) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 210 ($2.53) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered Jupiter Fund Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered Jupiter Fund Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.50.

Jupiter Fund Management Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:JFHHF remained flat at $1.54 during trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.67. Jupiter Fund Management has a twelve month low of $1.54 and a twelve month high of $3.59.

Jupiter Fund Management Company Profile

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

Further Reading

