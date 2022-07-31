Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 40.8% from the June 30th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 69.0 days.

Kardex Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KRDXF remained flat at $167.30 during trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.90 and its 200-day moving average is $215.55. Kardex has a 12 month low of $152.05 and a 12 month high of $337.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group cut their price objective on Kardex from CHF 254 to CHF 235 in a report on Monday, June 13th.

About Kardex

Kardex Holding AG provides intralogistics solutions; and supplies automated storage solutions and materials handling systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Kardex Remstar and Kardex Mlog. The Kardex Remstar segment develops, produces, and maintains dynamic storage and retrieval systems.

Featured Articles

