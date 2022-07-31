Karura (KAR) Market Cap Tops $40.02 Million

Karura (KAR) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. In the last week, Karura has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Karura has a market cap of $40.02 million and approximately $587,203.00 worth of Karura was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Karura coin can now be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00002520 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004202 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.73 or 0.00612193 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00014983 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00034919 BTC.

Karura Coin Profile

Karura’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,700,000 coins. Karura’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Karura

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karura directly using US dollars.

