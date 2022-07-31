Karura Market Cap Tops $40.14 Million (KAR)

Karura (KAR) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 31st. One Karura coin can now be bought for $0.60 or 0.00002579 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Karura has a total market capitalization of $40.14 million and approximately $608,574.00 worth of Karura was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Karura has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004286 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $143.68 or 0.00615702 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00015838 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00037064 BTC.

Karura Coin Profile

Karura’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,700,000 coins. Karura’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Karura

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karura directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Karura should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Karura using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

