KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, an increase of 68.3% from the June 30th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 426,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

KDDI Stock Performance

Shares of KDDI stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.98. 62,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.43. KDDI has a 52-week low of $14.14 and a 52-week high of $18.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.04.

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KDDI had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $12.33 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that KDDI will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About KDDI

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of KDDI from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th.

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers smartphone, mobile phone, and other mobile communication services, as well as fixed-line services under the au Hikari brand; MVNO services; mobile services under the au brand; and voice communications, data transmission, FTTH services, and CATV services.

