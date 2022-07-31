Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) to Market Perform

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $45.00 price objective on the savings and loans company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $67.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Pathward Financial from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Pathward Financial from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut Pathward Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut Pathward Financial from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pathward Financial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Pathward Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Pathward Financial stock opened at $33.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $990.19 million, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Pathward Financial has a 12 month low of $31.16 and a 12 month high of $65.96.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $126.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.08 million. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 26.84%. Pathward Financial’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pathward Financial will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pathward Financial

In other Pathward Financial news, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $41,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,850 shares in the company, valued at $533,018. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Pathward Financial news, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $41,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,850 shares in the company, valued at $533,018. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brett L. Pharr acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pathward Financial

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Pathward Financial in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 27.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Pathward Financial by 2,079.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,983 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Pathward Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Pathward Financial during the second quarter worth about $126,000. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pathward Financial

(Get Rating)

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts.

Further Reading

