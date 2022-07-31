Kerry Group plc (KYGA) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 13th

Kerry Group plc (LON:KYGA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of €0.31 ($0.32) per share on Friday, November 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Kerry Group Trading Up 2.9 %

LON:KYGA opened at GBX 103 ($1.24) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 94.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 100.81. Kerry Group has a 52 week low of GBX 86.84 ($1.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 129.50 ($1.56). The company has a market cap of £182.25 million and a PE ratio of 23.95.

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a £137 ($165.06) target price on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Kerry Group Company Profile

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

