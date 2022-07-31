KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Stake Reduced by Hartford Financial Management Inc.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. cut its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 200,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the quarter. KeyCorp accounts for about 1.1% of Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $4,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in KeyCorp by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 23,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in KeyCorp by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $3,153,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of KEY opened at $18.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $27.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.26.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 34.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler set a $19.00 target price on KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Odeon Capital Group cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.

KeyCorp Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

