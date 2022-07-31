KickToken (KICK) Price Tops $0.0087 on Major Exchanges

KickToken (KICK) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 31st. In the last week, KickToken has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KickToken coin can now be bought for about $0.0087 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. KickToken has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $216,829.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,433.66 or 1.00009639 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004265 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004267 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002182 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00130552 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00033264 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004264 BTC.

About KickToken

KickToken (KICK) is a coin. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 123,160,608 coins. The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform. KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com.

KickToken Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

