Kikkoman Co. (OTCMKTS:KIKOF) Short Interest Update

Kikkoman Co. (OTCMKTS:KIKOF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 371,900 shares, a drop of 34.2% from the June 30th total of 565,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,719.0 days.

Kikkoman Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:KIKOF remained flat at $56.49 during trading hours on Friday. Kikkoman has a 12 month low of $54.26 and a 12 month high of $81.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Mizuho upgraded Kikkoman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

About Kikkoman

Kikkoman Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells food products in Japan, North America, and internationally. The company offers soy sauces, soy sauce soup bases, dipping and marinade sauces, handy seasoning mixes, and Del Monte seasonings; soy milk and Del Monte beverages; sweet sake for cooking; and wines.

