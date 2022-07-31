Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.53-$4.63 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Kilroy Realty Stock Performance

Shares of KRC remained flat at $54.18 during midday trading on Friday. 1,020,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,250. Kilroy Realty has a 52 week low of $49.17 and a 52 week high of $79.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.65.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.03 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.19%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Kilroy Realty from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Kilroy Realty from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut Kilroy Realty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $84.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet cut Kilroy Realty from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John Osmond sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $60,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,749 shares in the company, valued at $705,879.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kilroy Realty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 52,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 178,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,608,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 6.5% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 13,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty in the first quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

