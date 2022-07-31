Kimco Realty Corp (KIM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on September 23rd

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Kimco Realty has a payout ratio of 127.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Kimco Realty to earn $1.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.7%.

Shares of KIM stock opened at $22.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.05. Kimco Realty has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Kimco Realty to $25.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.65.

In other news, CFO Glenn Gary Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $250,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 486,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,190,036.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Kimco Realty by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Kimco Realty by 25,960.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its position in Kimco Realty by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 8,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

