Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reiterated by UBS Group in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on KIM. Compass Point cut their price target on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.65.

Kimco Realty Price Performance

Kimco Realty stock opened at $22.11 on Friday. Kimco Realty has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $26.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Transactions at Kimco Realty

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Glenn Gary Cohen sold 10,000 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $250,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 486,240 shares in the company, valued at $12,190,036.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 42,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $523,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,094,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $914,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,534 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 58,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 113,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

