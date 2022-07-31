KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock Position Reduced by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. cut its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,286 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in KLA were worth $4,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in KLA by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in KLA by 173.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in KLA in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. 87.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,341,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,655,894.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,341,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,173 shares of company stock valued at $390,798. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLA Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $383.54 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $282.83 and a 52-week high of $457.12. The stock has a market cap of $57.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $335.98 and a 200-day moving average of $347.89.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 36.41% and a return on equity of 78.72%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 20.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. KLA’s payout ratio is 20.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $424.55.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

