Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) Short Interest Up 97.0% in July

Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 255,900 shares, a growth of 97.0% from the June 30th total of 129,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,559.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KMERF shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Komercní banka, a.s. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Komercní banka, a.s. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Komercní banka, a.s. Stock Performance

Shares of Komercní banka, a.s. stock remained flat at $27.35 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.50. Komercní banka, a.s. has a 12-month low of $26.45 and a 12-month high of $47.40.

Komercní banka, a.s. Company Profile

Komercní banka, a.s., together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail, corporate, and investment banking services primarily in the Czech Republic, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, building savings, and foreign currency accounts.

