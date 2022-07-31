KZ Cash (KZC) Price Hits $0.0008 on Major Exchanges

KZ Cash (KZC) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. KZ Cash has a total market capitalization of $1,227.80 and $22.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KZ Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, KZ Cash has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KZ Cash alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005686 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.84 or 0.00566827 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005202 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.93 or 0.00180444 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KZ Cash Coin Profile

KZ Cash (CRYPTO:KZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official website is kzcash.kz. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz.

KZ Cash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KZCash is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KZ Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KZ Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KZ Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KZ Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.