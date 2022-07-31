Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Stock Position Decreased by White Pine Investment CO

White Pine Investment CO cut its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America accounts for about 2.1% of White Pine Investment CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $6,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LH. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,124,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LH traded up $9.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $262.19. 1,070,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,638. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $212.40 and a 1-year high of $317.17. The company has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.35. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.13 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 13.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $323.00 to $296.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.86.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

