Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $19.00-$21.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.15 billion-$15.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.31 billion. Laboratory Co. of America also updated its FY22 guidance to $19.00-21.25 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $323.00 to $296.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $296.86.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of LH traded up $9.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $262.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,070,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,638. The company has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52 week low of $212.40 and a 52 week high of $317.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $240.79 and a 200 day moving average of $257.04.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.35. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 105.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 16.7% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter worth about $380,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 203.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter worth about $330,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

