Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.75-$10.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.60 billion-$5.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.63 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $612.18.

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX stock traded up $15.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $500.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,477,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,657. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $375.87 and a 52 week high of $731.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $455.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $506.54.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.53. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 31.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 1,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $635,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

