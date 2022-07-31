Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.45-$2.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.70 billion-$4.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.02 billion.

Lamb Weston Stock Down 0.6 %

LW stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.66. 1,976,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,331,228. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. Lamb Weston has a 52 week low of $49.71 and a 52 week high of $81.17.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.64%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.67.

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $290,025.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 37.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 5,933 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 6.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 14,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the first quarter worth approximately $590,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the first quarter worth approximately $487,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

