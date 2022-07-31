Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.45-$2.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.70 billion-$4.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.02 billion.

Separately, TheStreet cut Lamb Weston from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Shares of LW traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $79.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,976,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,228. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.55. Lamb Weston has a fifty-two week low of $49.71 and a fifty-two week high of $81.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.64%.

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $290,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,025,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,348,000 after buying an additional 235,014 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 554,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,790,000 after buying an additional 200,316 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,085,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $963,653,000 after buying an additional 198,274 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,224,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $312,971,000 after buying an additional 172,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 416,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,973,000 after buying an additional 105,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

