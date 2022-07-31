Lamden Market Capitalization Hits $3.18 Million (TAU)

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. Over the last week, Lamden has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. One Lamden coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0223 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $3.18 million and approximately $37,076.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00005752 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000067 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Theoscoin (THS) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Lamden Coin Profile

Lamden (CRYPTO:TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lamden is lamden.io. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io.

Lamden Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

