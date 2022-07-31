Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $588.50.

LCSHF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Lancashire from GBX 815 ($9.82) to GBX 755 ($9.10) in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lancashire from GBX 615 ($7.41) to GBX 620 ($7.47) in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Lancashire from GBX 752 ($9.06) to GBX 678 ($8.17) in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lancashire from GBX 525 ($6.33) to GBX 550 ($6.63) in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lancashire from GBX 434 ($5.23) to GBX 441 ($5.31) in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Lancashire Stock Performance

Shares of LCSHF stock opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.52. Lancashire has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $9.20.

Lancashire Company Profile

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

