Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) Short Interest Update

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 61.5% from the June 30th total of 7,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 171,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landcadia Holdings IV

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV in the second quarter worth approximately $392,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV in the first quarter worth approximately $820,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Landcadia Holdings IV by 23.0% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 322,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 60,374 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its holdings in Landcadia Holdings IV by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 897,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,816,000 after acquiring an additional 34,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV in the first quarter worth approximately $1,563,000. Institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Landcadia Holdings IV Price Performance

Shares of Landcadia Holdings IV stock remained flat at $9.79 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,027,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,596. Landcadia Holdings IV has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $9.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.76.

About Landcadia Holdings IV

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries.

