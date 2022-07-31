Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 307 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 2,361.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

IWO stock opened at $229.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.67. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $192.88 and a 1 year high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

