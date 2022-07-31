Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 3,304 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,304 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $3,378,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 143,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 5,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $50.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.46 and its 200 day moving average is $51.25. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.94 and a 1 year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

