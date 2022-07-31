Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $41.17

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$41.17 and traded as high as C$42.15. Laurentian Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$41.79, with a volume of 66,046 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LB shares. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$46.50.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of C$1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$40.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$41.16.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 4th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. This is a positive change from Laurentian Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.87%.

(Get Rating)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

