Lawson, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSOF) Short Interest Update

Lawson, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,600 shares, a growth of 105.4% from the June 30th total of 48,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 986.0 days.

Lawson Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LWSOF remained flat at $34.27 on Friday. Lawson has a 12-month low of $34.27 and a 12-month high of $45.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.91.

Lawson Company Profile

Lawson, Inc operates and franchises convenience stores under the Lawson, Lawson Store 100, and Natural Lawson names in Japan, China, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Hawaii. It operates through Domestic Convenience Store Business, Seijo Ishii Business, Entertainment-Related Business, Financial Services Business, and Overseas Business segments.

