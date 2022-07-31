Lawson, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSOF) Short Interest Update

Lawson, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,600 shares, a growth of 105.4% from the June 30th total of 48,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 986.0 days.
Lawson Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:LWSOF remained flat at $34.27 on Friday. Lawson has a 12-month low of $34.27 and a 12-month high of $45.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.91.
Lawson Company Profile
