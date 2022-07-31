Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 345 ($4.16) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 343 ($4.13).

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 330 ($3.98) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 400 ($4.82) to GBX 380 ($4.58) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 325 ($3.92) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 339.83 ($4.09).

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

Legal & General Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of LGEN stock opened at GBX 261 ($3.14) on Wednesday. Legal & General Group has a 12 month low of GBX 225.49 ($2.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 309.90 ($3.73). The stock has a market cap of £15.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 790.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 572.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 249.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 262.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Legal & General Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Henrietta Baldock bought 921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 242 ($2.92) per share, for a total transaction of £2,228.82 ($2,685.33). In related news, insider Laura Wade-Gery bought 9,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 249 ($3.00) per share, for a total transaction of £24,780.48 ($29,856.00). Also, insider Henrietta Baldock acquired 921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 242 ($2.92) per share, with a total value of £2,228.82 ($2,685.33). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 12,605 shares of company stock worth $3,147,340.

(Get Rating)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.