Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Short Interest Down 42.4% in July

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a decrease of 42.4% from the June 30th total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $9,469,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 662.3% in the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 95,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 82,790 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 81,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Trading Up 1.1 %

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.85. 29,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,292. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.69 and its 200 day moving average is $9.66. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $13.09.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.20%.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

