Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) Short Interest Update

Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Lendlease Group Trading Up 3.6 %

Lendlease Group stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.25. 2,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,893. Lendlease Group has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $9.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.49.

Lendlease Group Company Profile

Lendlease Group operates as an integrated real estate and investment in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through Development, Construction, and Investments segments. The Development segment develops inner-city mixed-use developments, apartments, communities, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.

