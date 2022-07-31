Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.80-14.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.13. The company issued revenue guidance of +10-15% yr./yr to $4.61-4.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.61 billion. Lennox International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.80-$14.50 EPS.

Lennox International Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Lennox International stock opened at $239.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.90. Lennox International has a twelve month low of $182.85 and a twelve month high of $345.65.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 153.38% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lennox International will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 33.97%.

LII has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens dropped their price target on Lennox International from $335.00 to $275.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Lennox International from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen upgraded Lennox International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $210.00 target price on Lennox International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Lennox International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennox International currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $237.80.

In other news, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 1,035 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total transaction of $221,686.65. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,266.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total transaction of $41,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,252.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 1,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total value of $221,686.65. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,266.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

