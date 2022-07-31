Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 288,900 shares, a drop of 33.7% from the June 30th total of 435,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Lexaria Bioscience Stock Performance

Shares of Lexaria Bioscience stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.70. The company had a trading volume of 9,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,257. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.10. Lexaria Bioscience has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $7.20.

Institutional Trading of Lexaria Bioscience

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lexaria Bioscience stock. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 359,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned 6.03% of Lexaria Bioscience worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lexaria Bioscience Company Profile

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. Its patented drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH, improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients enter the bloodstream by promoting effective oral delivery. The company's DehydraTECH has demonstrated the ability to increase bio-absorption with cannabinoids and nicotine by 5-10x and in some instances with cannabinoids by 27x compared to standard industry formulations, reduce time of onset from 1 – 2 hours to minutes, and mask unwanted tastes; and is also being evaluated for orally administered anti-viral drugs, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), PDE5 inhibitors, and others.

